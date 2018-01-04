Mitt Romney taps key hedge fund advisers for potential return to politics – and maybe even the presidency

Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney is reaching out to a couple of trusted advisers now working at his hedge fund, Solamere Capital, to build a campaign apparatus as he moves closer to running for a U.S. Senate seat – and possibly weighs another presidential run, FOX Business has learned.

As reported, Romney is considering to run for the seat being vacated by veteran GOP Sen. Orin Hatch of Utah, who announced he’s retiring at the end of 2018 after he completes his final term in office. One indication that Romney is likely to compete for the GOP nomination is that he has already cobbled together a small campaign staff to be headed by his long-time political aide and business partner, Spencer Zwick, the co-founder and managing partner of the company, and Matt Waldrip, the head of business development at Solamere, according to three sources familiar with knowledge of the matter.

Zwick confirmed to FOX Business that he will work with Romney if he decides to run; the decision is expected imminently and will be made after Romney consults with his family and his wife Ann.

“If he makes that announcement, will I help him? Of course I will,” Zwick said in a telephone interview. “As for particular roles, none of that has been decided. [He] has to decide that this is something they want to do first.” – READ MORE

