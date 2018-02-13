Trump’s Immigration Reform Would Actually Help Hispanics, According To Immigration Activist

President Donald Trump’s immigration reform would help legal Hispanics, according to an immigration activist.

Tom Broadwater, president of the nonprofit Americans4Work, compared Trump to an athlete who people might not like, but who gets the job done, in a conversation with The Daily Caller News Foundation. Americans4Work, which advocates for black, Hispanic, young, veteran, and disabled Americans, has previously argued that Silicon Valley is displacing American minority workers with H-1B visas.

The Americans4Work president emphasized that Trump’s immigration stance benefited legal Hispanic Americans. But he disagreed with Trump’s potential decision to legitimize children of illegal aliens, saying the children should not “be given any fruits of the piracy of their parents.”

“It offends all notions of American jurisprudence,” he explained. “When the IRS places a lien on a family home and they eventually take that home from the taxpayers, they do not allow the children to stay in the home.”

Broadwater branded the Democrats racist for allocating time and energy to illegal alien initiatives instead of unemployed African-Americans who have been wronged by the courts. The Americans4Work president also addressed the impact of his ideal immigration reform on the education system. – READ MORE

Hilario Yanez, a “Dreamer” who was brought to the United States at only 1 year old, praised President Donald Trump on Saturday for his proposed solution to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“Let me begin by first thanking Donald Trump for his leadership, his compassion and also the courage to take on this issue,” he told Fox News. “Here’s a guy who wants to provide a pathway to citizenship for myself and really make a difference in my life.”

Yanez advocated for border security and a wall, if it’s necessary, to prevent the United States from ending up in this situation again.

He called the diversity lottery “outdated” and recommended an immigration system based on skills so immigrants who come to America can contribute to the economy right away. – READ MORE

Some Dreamers – immigrants who were brought to America illegally as children – are threatening to leave the country if Congress doesn’t ink a deal to revive protections provided by former president Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Alex and Daniela Velez told CNN Money that Alex’s DACA status expires on March 6, and if there’s no deal, they’re gone.

“I will leave. I will leave America as soon as possible,” said Alex, a 19-year-old community college student who works at the clothing store Forever 21. “I want to be able to leave on my terms. I’m not going to be waiting for anyone to come for me.”

The girls came to America from Venezuela to escape the country’s oppressive socialist government, when Alex was four and Daniela was nine.

“When Hugo Chavez became president in the late 1990s, things started to change and become difficult for the middle class,” Daniella told CNN Money. – READ MORE