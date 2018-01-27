With Trump’s Immigration Proposal, he proves again his compassion and strong Leadership

It’s certainly not easy being a leader, let alone the leader of the United States of America, with all of its 325 million plus population, made up of tens of thousands of different enclaves, political viewpoints, religious differences, racial groups, and ethnic blocs.

It is infinitely more difficult to govern a nation such as the United States as opposed to unitary leadership powers such as China or even Russia, since the U.S. Constitution theoretically gives a voice to each and every American of sane mind, coupled with the First Amendment, the power to reach the powers that be, often ending up right on the desk of the President.

So for Donald Trump to have finally reached a consensus, and heroically and mightily struck a balance by and between the most hardcore immigrant-hating right wing groups, and the most ultra leftist open border anarchists, is truly a herculean achievement, and an accomplishment greater than any other president in modern day American history.

No piece of legislation introduced in American enjoys 100% support from the American people, but the final resolution of most, if not all, outstanding immigration legal issues remaining is now not only a necessity, but is truly a National Security issue.

Rabid haters such as leftist House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi angrily declare that Trump is a racist, making such wild eyed and crazy statements that Donald Trump wants to “make America white again,” or when U.S. Representative Luis Gutierrez calls Trump a “NAZI” or “KKK Leader.”

Meanwhile hardcore rightwing pundits such as Ann Coulter harshly compare him to liberal left wing hippies, terming his proposed immigration legislation as a “love fest,” while others such as Mark Krikorian of the ultra right wing Center for Immigration Studies threaten Trump that he will be impeached before the 2020 election cycle.

But how can Trump be both?

How can one man be both a racist and a “love fest” hippie?

The fact remains that Donald Trump is a tough, seasoned, and pragmatic New York City businessman, who knows how to weather the proverbial storm, while still getting what he wants done.

This is exactly what the American people want and need, and this is exactly what the country needs at this moment in history.

For too long, weak and lame past presidents have made legislative and policy changes after first sticking their finger in the wind, and implementing change based on who lobbied the hardest, or paid the most money, or who had the most power – with President Donald Trump, he always goes with what is right and correct, based on the consensus and data that’s out there – with deft execution and finality.

This is not the mark of a politician, but rather the mark of a pragmatic New York City business man.

Not only has he promised to protect the humanity and safeguard the interests of more than 800,000 innocent kids who were brought to the United States by their law-breaking parents, but he also expanded this number to include up to 2 million in total who also fall within those categories.

In other words, he gave the “leftists” even MORE than what they asked for.

Then he turned around and placed a total stop-gap on wildly out of control “chain migration” and the veritable “crap shoot” diversity visa lottery program, which have both seriously threatened to undermine the fabric of the American community and its security, giving time for the American people to assimilate and integrate themselves as Americans, newer ones and multi-generational.

This breathing period is important, as it was in ancient Rome, so that Americans no longer exist as “clumps” of haters attacking each other at their throats, but rather settle in and settle down, to “forge a new nation” as the Founding Fathers had previously envisioned.

And while Trump’s detractors curse the “wall” that he wants to build, claiming that its construction is inherently “racist,” how does that explain the fact that the main reason for the wall is to keep out the hundred billion dollar per month drug business (heroin, cocaine, crystal meth, opioid, MDMA, ecstasy, and other narcotics) trafficking trade being funneled in, through America’s southern border?

Can one truly be “racist” against drugs?

Once again, the facts speak loudly for themselves – if anyone can get immigration reform done once and for all, it’s the talented and tough New York City businessman from Queens, New York.

