Ginsburg will not attend Trump’s first State of the Union

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will not be in attendance at President Trump’s first State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Justice Ginsburg of the U.S. Supreme Court has embarrassed all by making very dumb political statements about me. Her mind is shot – resign! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2016

Ginsburg is scheduled to be at Roger Williams University in Rhode Island for her speaking tour on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

While Ginsburg has been critical of Trump in the past, her talk at the university was announced last August.

Ginsburg did not attend Trump’s address to Congress last year after attending all eight of former President Obama’s addresses.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas also did not attend Trump’s address. – READ MORE

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg has no plans to retire anytime soon, it seems. The Notorious RBG has already hired on a group of Supreme Court clerks for the court’s 2019-2020 season.

Ginsberg is one of the court’s most liberal members, but she’s already 85 years old, and court watchers were hoping that she’d vacate her seat before she is forced to resign from the court because of ill health. But RBG has no intention, it seems, of being willingly replaced by President Donald Trump, so she’ll hold on as long as possible, even if that means being on the nation’s pre-eminent judicial body when she’s nearing 90.

“If Democrat Hillary Clinton had won the presidency in 2016, liberal Ginsburg would likely have announced her retirement by this spring,” CNN reports. “Instead the justice who made her name as a women’s rights lawyer in the 1970s apparently is not counting on leaving the stage any time soon.”

If Donald Trump remains undefeated in 2020, Ginsberg will have to face an interesting choice: retire and hope that Republicans choose a more moderate member of the federal judiciary to replace her, or gamble on her health for another four years, delaying her retirement until well into her 90s. – READ MORE