Trump’s ICE pick wants politicians in sanctuary cities charged with crimes

The politicians who lead so-called sanctuary cities should be charged with crimes and held “personally accountable” for shielding illegal immigrants from deportation, President Trump’s pick to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement argued Tuesday.

In an interview with Fox News’ Neil Cavuto, ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan accused California of putting “politics ahead of safety,” after Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill declaring California a sanctuary state in October.

“We gotta take [sanctuary cities] to court and we gotta start charging some of these politicians with crimes,” Homan said. – READ MORE

