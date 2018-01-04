Texas imam apologizes after ‘Muslims will kill the Jews’ sermon in response to Trump’s Jerusalem speech

A Texas imam has apologized after issuing a video statement last month in which he said it was the duty of Muslims to kill Jews because of President Trump’s decision to move the United States’ embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Imam Raed Saleh Al-Rousan, the founder of an Islamic institute in Houston, said “[Judgement Day] will not come until Muslims fight the Jews there, in Palestine” in a Dec. 8 sermon titled “Our duties towards Al-Quds [Jerusalem].”

“The Muslims will kill the Jews, and the Jews will hide behind the stones and the trees, and the stones and the trees will say: ‘Oh Muslim, oh servant of Allah, there is a Jew hiding behind me, come and kill him.’ This is the promise of Allah,” the imam said in a video posted and translated by MEMRI TV.

He added: “The Muslims will have victory. [Jews] know these facts, brothers and sisters, but they are trying to delay it…because they don’t want for us to be religious.”

Houston Imam Raed Saleh Al-Rousan: 'Good Tidings' – Muslims Will Kill Jews On Judgment Day; 'Do Not Tell Me That Palestine Is The Country Of The Jewish [People]' pic.twitter.com/hK6EGuOyaw — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) December 19, 2017

– READ MORE

