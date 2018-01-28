Trump’s first State of the Union will preview his plans for ‘a safe, strong and proud America’

With a successful first year under his belt and the wind in his sails, President Trump is set to outline the record-setting accomplishments of his inaugural year and priorities for his second year in office when he delivers his first State of the Union address to Congress Tuesday night.

Whether it’s a record stock market, 17-year low in unemployment, 17-year low in illegal border crossings or growing American optimism, the president has many successes to tout.

However, he does not intend to stop at year one.

According to senior White House officials familiar with the president’s prepared speech, President Trump will cast an inspiring vision for building “a safe, strong and proud America” for years to come.

Advanced excerpts of the president’s speech show that he plans to say: “We want every American to know the dignity of a hard day’s work, we want every child to be safe in their homes at night, and we want every citizen to be proud of this land that we love.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will not be in attendance at President Trump’s first State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Justice Ginsburg of the U.S. Supreme Court has embarrassed all by making very dumb political statements about me. Her mind is shot – resign! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2016

Ginsburg is scheduled to be at Roger Williams University in Rhode Island for her speaking tour on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

While Ginsburg has been critical of Trump in the past, her talk at the university was announced last August.

Ginsburg did not attend Trump’s address to Congress last year after attending all eight of former President Obama’s addresses.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas also did not attend Trump’s address. – READ MORE