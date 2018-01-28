By Don Lemon’s Twisted Logic, Should We Blame MSNBC for Scalise Shooting?

The headline was everywhere. Here’s just one from right here at NewsBusters:

Don Lemon Blames Donald Trump for Death Threats Made to CNN Employees

But that really isn’t the story here. The real — and quite dangerous — story here is that Don is saying that “reporting facts” the President doesn’t like has resulted in a presidential response (“fake news”) that has in turn generated a threat to CNN employees.

Why is this dangerous? Look no further than this quote:

“One of my favorite TV shows is The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC.”

Who said that? Actually it was the lead sentence in a letter to the letters section of the Belleville News-Democrat, the paper of record in Belleville, Illinois. Who wrote it? That would be left-leaning James Hodgkinson, the man who shot and almost killed the Trump-supporting Congressman Steve Scalise while wounding several others as they practiced for a congressional baseball game between Republicans and Democrats in Alexandria, Virginia.

MSNBC, of course, not to mention Rachel Maddow, is not a Trump fan. Like CNN and Don Lemon, MSNBC and Rachel Maddow doubtless views themselves as “reporting facts” President Trump does not like. Mr. Hodgkinson, by his own admission, was a serious Maddow fan. He had been watching regularly, he listened to the constant stream of Maddow’s anti-Trump rants, then drove to Virginia, took out his gun and started shooting. – READ MORE

Immediately following President Trump’s Friday speech before business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, CNN had the usual knee-jerk reaction to find something to complain about.

Despite the abundance of stories of how Trump’s tax plan has aided dozens of big companies in passing on their saved money to their employees, CNN refused to give Trump credit for the positive economic growth.

CNN International host Christiane Amanpour not only disagreed that Trump should be taking credit for the economy, but claimed that “most” people agreed that President Obama was really the one responsible:

“There’s no doubt that the Davos crowd loves the corporate tax cuts, loves the stock market, loves the fact that the economy is doing well. Most will say that the U.S. economy is building on the Obama years, building out of where it was going since the financial crush,” she claimed. – READ MORE