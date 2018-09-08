Trump’s Actions Reduce Iran’s Boasting To Begging Europe For Help

Iran, reduced to begging after the Trump administration walked away from the disastrous nuclear deal in May, issued a warning to European nations that if they don’t play ball by November 4, Iran will opt out of the nuclear deal itself.

On November 4, the U.S. is scheduled to impose sanctions on Iran’s vital oil industry.

On Tuesday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on state television that Iran had “clearly announced” to European nations that if its “main interests” in the nuclear deal are not addressed, “staying in the deal will not benefit us anymore. They have a deadline of Nov. 4 and from then on, any action by them would be useless.” Araghchi importuned, “As long as we can sell our oil, it will be in our interest to stay in the JCPOA.”- READ MORE

An Iranian civil aviation company is suspected of smuggling arms into Lebanon, destined for the militant group Hezbollah and Iranian weapons factories — and western intelligence sources said Monday they’ve uncovered the unexpected routes that Iran apparently took to try avoiding detection.

The sources identified two rare and unusual Qeshm Fars Air flights from Tehran to the international airport in Beirut during the past two months.

The first flight, on July 9, involved a Boeing 747 that departed from an air force base in Tehran, stopped for a short layover at the international airport in Damascus, Syria, and then continued with a rather “uncharacteristic flight path” to the Beirut international airport, where it landed shortly after 4 p.m. local time.

According to flight data obtained by Fox News, the route passed over northern Lebanon, not following any commonly used flight path. A regional intelligence source who asked to remain anonymous said: “The Iranians are trying to come up with new ways and routes to smuggle weapons from Iran to its allies in the Middle East, testing and defying the West’s abilities to track them down.”

Western intelligence sources said the airplane carried components for manufacturing precise weapons in Iranian factories inside Lebanon. The U.S. and Israel, as well as other western intelligence agencies, have supplied evidence that Iran has operated weapons factories in Lebanon, Syria and Yemen. – READ MORE