FBI HAD ONLY ‘MEDIUM CONFIDENCE’ IN STEELE DOSSIER

The FBI had only “medium confidence” in former British spy Christopher Steele and deemed his infamous anti-Trump dossier to be “minimally corroborated,” according to newly released government documents.

The assessment is made in a document known as a Human Source Validation Report. The FBI published the report to its online records vault earlier this week.

“Medium confidence generally means the information is credibly sourced and plausible but not of sufficient quality or corroborated sufficiently to warrant a higher level of confidence,” reads an appendix to the report, which appears to have been written sometime after Feb. 9, 2017. “Additional reporting of information or sources have the potential to increase the FBI’s confidence levels or substantively change analytical judgments.”

The dossier has been a topic of intense debate since its publication on Jan. 10, 2017. The 35-page report alleges a vast conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russian government and claims that the Kremlin has blackmail material on President Donald Trump.

Former MI6 agent Christopher Steele – the author of the largely unverified “Steele Dossier,” worked as a subcontractor for Russian billionaire and aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska at the same time he was pontificating that Donald Trump’s alleged (and still unproven) ties to Russia amounted to treason, according to The Hill‘s John Solomon.

Steele’s firm, Orbis Business Intelligence, was hired by a law firm working for Deripaska in 2012, marking the beginning of a relationship which extended at least throughout 2016 according to Solomon. Steele was tasked with researching a business rival of Deripaska, however Steele’s work for the Russian billionaire evolved to the point where the former British spy was interfacing with the Obama administration on his behalf.

To that end, Steele and twice-demoted DOJ official Bruce Ohr communicated extensively about the Russian Oligarch as recently as February 2016, which included efforts to obtain a Visa for Deripaska to attend an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting int he US.

Deripaska is now banned from the United States as one of several Russians sanctioned in April in response to alleged 2016 election meddling.

Deripaska is now banned from the United States as one of several Russians sanctioned in April in response to alleged 2016 election meddling.

Ohr, meanwhile, was demoted twice after the DOJ's Inspector General discovered that he lied about his involvement with opposition research firm Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson – who employed Steele. Ohr's CIA-linked wife, Nellie, was also employed by Fusion as part of the firm's anti-Trump efforts, and had ongoing communications with the ex-UK spy, Christopher Steele as well.