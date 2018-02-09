True Pundit

TRUMPONOMICS: Tax Revenues Up Big After GOP Tax Cut

If first quarter tax revenues are any indication, Trumponomics is operating much like Reaganomics and producing the same kind of results: lower taxes and deregulation resulting in more economic growth and, thus, more tax revenues.

In the first quarter after the Republican-passed, Donald Trump-signed reform bill — which will save taxpayers and corporations $1.5 trillion in taxes over ten years — tax revenues actually increased by $18 billion (5.2%) over the previous year, resulting in the government running a $51-billion surplus.

The CBO notes that not all employee tax withholdings have been updated under the new policies; companies have until mid-February to do so. However, as Investors Bureau Daily underscores, the CBO’s numbers suggest that gains in wages and salaries are likely to continue and even “accelerate” due to the tax cuts.

The increase in tax revenues corresponds with the positive economic news of the last few months. Trump’s aggressive approach to slashing regulations — more aggressive, in fact, in than Reagan so far — appears to be paying dividends. The Atlanta Fed’s recent forecast for the first quarter of 2018 indicates a dramatic increase in GDP of an estimated 5.4%READ MORE

