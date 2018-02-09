DOJ Official Who Worked On Clinton, Russia Investigations Steps Down For ‘Personal Reasons’

The Department of Justice official who interviewed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as part of the investigation into her emails is leaving the agency, he announced on Wednesday.

David Laufman, who leads the DOJ’s counterintelligence division, is leaving the DOJ for “personal reasons,” according to The Washington Post.

In addition to working on the investigation into Clinton’s handling of classified information, Laufman has also worked on the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

On the Clinton investigation, he sat in on interviews with the former secretary of state and several of her aides, including Cheryl Mills, Huma Abedin and Jake Sullivan.

He was joined in those interviews by Peter Strzok, the FBI agent who is currently embroiled in a scandal over politically charged text messages. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

A new Reuters poll released on Monday revealed that nearly three in four Republicans believe that the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ) are working to “delegitimize” President Donald Trump.

Seventy-three percent of Republicans surveyed agreed that “members of the FBI and Department of Justice are working to delegitimize Trump through politically motivated investigations.”

Meanwhile, three in four Democrats believe that “members of the Republican Party and the White House are working to delegitimize the FBI and DOJ in the investigation of Russian tampering in the 2016 presidential election.”

This Reuters poll marks a drastic shift in Republicans’ view of the FBI and DOJ; roughly 84 percent of Republicans said in a January 2015 Reuters poll that they had a “favorable” view of the FBI. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he believes the FBI has an opportunity to win the American people’s confidence back after two years of controversy that began with former FBI Director James Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email server right before the 2016 presidential election.

Sessions sat down with the Washington Examiner in the Western District U.S. Attorney Scott Brady’s office overlooking downtown Pittsburgh last week, on the day news broke that FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe would be stepping down weeks before he was expected to retire.

Sessions’ reaction was measured.

“Well, I have believed it was important to have a fresh start at the FBI, and actually, it was in my letter to the president when I recommended Comey’s removal. I used the words, ‘fresh start,’ and the FBI director is Chris Wray, a very talented, smart, capable leader.

“I think it will give them an opportunity to go straight to the American people and say, ‘we are gonna win your confidence,’ ” he said. – READ MORE