‘Trumpism Is Going To Be Here For Quite Some Time’: Andrew Yang Says Dems Need To Work On Appeal To Working Class

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang warned Thursday that Democrats need to work on their appeal to the working class.

Yang said on CNN Thursday that he believes Biden can defeat Trump, but that “Trumpism is going to be here for quite some time,” noting that Trump got more votes in the 2020 election than he did in 2016.

The former presidential candidates’ comments come as the nation awaits the results of the 2020 presidential election — an election that polls predicted would lean heavily in 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden’s favor. As of Friday mid-afternoon, the race was still too close to be called.

Yang also said that the Democratic party does not understand how to appeal to working-class voters, describing how working-class voters would flinch when he told them he was formerly running as a Democratic candidate.

“In their minds, the Democratic party, unfortunately, has taken on this role of the coastal urban elites who are more concerned about policing various cultural issues than improving their way of life that has been declining for years,” Yang said.

“This to me is a fundamental problem for the Democratic party,” he added. “If they don’t figure this out, then this polarization and division will get worse, not better.”

