Woman Charged With Spitting In Cop’s Face Is NYU Grad, Former Nadler Intern

Share:

The woman who was arrested after allegedly spitting in the face of an officer Wednesday is a graduate of New York University and a former intern for Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, the New York Post reported.

Devina Singh, 24, was identified as the woman seen on video yelling “Fuck you, fascist” at a uniformed New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer before she allegedly spit in the officer’s face, according to the New York Post. The 24-year-old was promptly yanked to the ground and arrested on charges of harassment, obstruction and violation of local law, the Post reported.

Singh is reportedly a public health graduate of NYU and was an intern for Nadler for approximately 5 months between 2018 and 2019, according to the Post’s review of her Facebook.

The 24-year-old claimed she spat on the officer because “ hit us with their bikes repeatedly,” she told the Post.

Singh was arrested at two separate demonstrations in September and October before her Wednesday apprehension, according to the New York-based outlet. The NYU graduate reportedly boasted about her September booking on social media, calling an NYPD deputy inspector “Little Dick Nik,” the Post reported.

A total of around 60 people were arrested during the Wednesday demonstration, according to the Post. Another woman was apprehended by law enforcement after she purportedly punched a high-ranking officer in the face, the outlet reported.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Newer Articles
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.