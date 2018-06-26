TRUMP WINNING IN IRAN: Foreign Minister Fears Collapse Of Nuclear Deal Could Topple Government

The Trump Administration knows exactly how to handle the despotic government of Iran, the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism: On Sunday Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif admitted to the Iran Chamber of Congress that the collapse of the 2015 nuclear deal would have “very dangerous consequences” for the country.

With protests mounting in the country against the government in full swing, what Zarif is likely referring to is the fact that any more pressure on Iran’s economic system and the government will fall. As Reuters reported, “The Iranian rial plunged to a record low against the U.S. dollar on the unofficial market on Sunday, continuing its slide amid fears of returning U.S. sanctions after President Donald Trump in May withdrew from a deal on Tehran’s nuclear program.

As Radio Free Europe reported, Zarif told the Iran Chamber of Commerce, “We can talk the deal up, or talk it down. But we should know that a failure of the deal will have very dangerous consequences for us. This is certainly not the [Iranian political] system’s choice.” Radio Free Europe noted Zarif said the failure of the deal could leave Iran politically isolated. – READ MORE

