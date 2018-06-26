Mueller obtains Erik Prince’s communications

True Pundit

Special counsel Robert Mueller has acquired the communications of Blackwater founder Erik Prince, ABC News reported Monday.

“As Mr. Prince told the Daily Beast he has spoken voluntarily with Congress and also cooperated completely with the special counsel’s investigation, including by providing them total access to his phones and computer,” a spokesperson for Prince told ABC.

“Mr. Prince has a lot of opinions about the various investigations, but there is no question that they are important and serious, and so Mr. Prince will keep his opinions to himself for now and to let the investigators do their work.”

Prince, who is the brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVostold The Daily Beast last week that he “cooperated” with Mueller’s probe. – READ MORE

