TRUMP WIN? Mexican President Says He’s Ready To Amp Up Immigration Enforcement To End Trade War

The Associated Press reports that Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador “hinted his country could tighten migration controls to defuse U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on Mexican goods,” and that he plans on engaging the White House in talks this week, which he hopes will be fruitful.

Lopez Obrador insisted, in the same news conference, that the Mexican government has ramped up immigration enforcement along Mexico’s southern border and that officials have been working diligently to turn back migrant caravans, limit the number of migrant visas issued, and capture and deport recognized criminals, including MS-13 gang members.

“The main thing is to inform about what we’re already doing on the migration issue, and if it’s necessary to reinforce these measures without violating human rights, we could be prepared to reach that deal,” Lopez Obrador said Sunday.

"We're doing all we can to reach a deal through dialogue," he added. "We're not going to get into a trade war, a war of tariffs and of taxes."