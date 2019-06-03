Michael Wolff: I ‘Don’t Believe… It Is Necessary’ to Reach Out for Comment Before Publication

Alleged journalist Michael Wolff said in a recent interview he believes it is unnecessary to reach out to subjects before publication whenever he is “absolutely certain.”

The New York Times pressed Wolff about several claims he makes in his new book about the Donald Trump administration, Siege: Trump Under Fire, noting that he “had little use for the usual fact-checking procedures valued by reporters at mainstream news outlets.”

“You also write that Fox News provided questions ahead of time for its interview with Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court nomination fight. Did you ask Fox for comment?” the Times asked.

“No, but, again — it’s a difference between an institutional reporter and a non-institutional reporter. I don’t have to ask the silly questions,” Wolff responded.

Wolff said that while his book went through a fact-checking period, it didn’t include reaching out to some of the people he was making claims about. “I actually don’t believe, if you know the answer, it is necessary to go through the motions of getting an answer that you are absolutely certain of,” he said. – READ MORE