Trump: White House will release second Ukraine transcript; Biden and Pelosi should testify before Congress

President Donald Trump reiterated on Saturday that the congressional impeachment investigation into his dealings with the Ukraine is a “witch hunt” while calling for former Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be called as witnesses in the inquiry.

According to Fox News, the president told reporters “The witch hunt continues, lot of witch hunt continues.” Trump added, “The Republicans have never been so united and I think the people of our country have never been so united.”

Speaking at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, the nation’s 45th president indicated he will likely release a transcript of a second phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday. “They want to have a transcript of the other call, the second call, and I’m willing to provide that,” said the president. He continued, “You’ll read the second call, and you’ll tell me if there’s anything wrong with it.”

I recommend that Nervous Nancy Pelosi (who backed up Schiff’s lie), Shifty Adam Schiff, Sleepy Joe Biden, the Whistleblower (who miraculously disappeared after I released the transcript of the call), the 2nd Whistleblower (who also disappeared), & the I.G., be part of the list! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2019

Trump later took to Twitter with additional recommendations for witnesses, saying “Shifty Adam Schiff” and others should be added to the list. – READ MORE