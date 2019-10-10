Trump: What Ukraine’s President Just Said ‘Should End This Democrat Scam’

Comments by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference Thursday “should end this Democrat Scam,” President Trump says — if the Democrats and their allies in the media weren’t committed to it.

“The President of the Ukraine just stated again, in the strongest of language, that President Trump applied no pressure and did absolutely nothing wrong. He used the strongest language possible,” Trump tweeted Thursday. “That should end this Democrat Scam, but it won’t, because the Dems & Media are FIXED!”

In a “press marathon” Thursday, President Zelensky, the world leader on the other end of the line during the famous July 25 call that sparked the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, once again stressed that “there was no blackmail.”

As evidence, Zelensky pointed to the fact that his government didn’t even know that the U.S. was withholding $391 million in military aid until weeks after the call. – READ MORE