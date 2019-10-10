Authorities arrest 14-year-old girl who reportedly had a ‘kill list’ that included fellow students and President Trump

Police arrested a 14-year-old Pataskala, Ohio, high school student after she reportedly created and shared a “kill list” that included other students in her school and President Donald Trump.

Licking County Sheriff’s Office deputies detained the unnamed female student after she shared her list in a public, online chat forum. She was charged on suspicion of making terroristic threats and was remanded to a local juvenile detention center. She is due to appear in court at a later date.

Police later determined that the teen — a student at Watkins Memorial High School — was not a danger and had “no means to carry out the threats” against those on the list, which also included school staff.

In a statement on the incident, Sheriff Randy Thorp said, “The Licking County Sheriff’s Office has, and shall continue to have, a zero tolerance policy on threats to our schools.” – READ MORE