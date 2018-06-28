Trump warns left about harassment of his staffers: ‘Not on my watch’

President Trump says in a fundraising email that Democrats “only care about ‘equal rights’ if you’re a liberal,” citing the left’s harassment of his top advisers and declaring, “not on my watch.”

Two days after Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California urged Americans to harass Trump officials in public, the Trump campaign issued a warning in the email Tuesdaynight.

The email, entitled “Harassment,” states:

“Sarah Huckabee Sanders was kicked out of a restaurant.

“[Homeland Security Secretary] Kirstjen Nielsen was harassed in her own home.

“Homeland Security staffers have been warned of ‘increased threats’ from the open borders mob.

“…And now Democrat Maxine Waters is calling for MORE HARASSMENT of the Silent Majority. The Left is trying to bully and buy their way back into power. Not on my watch. I will always stand up for you.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1