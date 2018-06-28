Democrat Introduces Bill to Abolish ICE, Says Agency Is ‘Ripping at the Moral Fabric of Our Nation’

A Democratic congressman introduced legislation to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), calling the agency “heartless.”

“ICE is tearing apart families and ripping at the moral fabric of our nation,” Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) said in a statement. “Unfortunately, President Trump and his team of white nationalists, including Stephen Miller, have so misused ICE that the agency can no longer accomplish its goals effectively.”

“The heartless actions of this abused agency do not represent the values of our nation and the U.S. must develop a more humane immigration system, one that treats every person with dignity and respect.”

On “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday, Pocan said ICE was created after 9/11 to help ensure our national security, but it’s being terribly misused by the Trump administration. “Instead of going after terrorists, now we’re going after people who get a traffic ticket,” Pocan said. “That’s a violation of what ICE was about. Unfortunately, the president has so damaged ICE that it can’t function the way it was intended to. And we really need those functions to happen.” – READ MORE

