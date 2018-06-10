Trump warns Kim Jong Un on North Korea summit: ‘It’s a one-time shot’

President Trump on Saturday expressed optimism about his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but warned that the opportunity won’t happen again, calling it a “one-time shot.”

Trump made his remarks in Charlevoix, Canada, at the end of the G-7 summit in a press conference as he prepared to depart for Singapore where he will meet with Kim on Tuesday to discuss issues such as North Korea denuclearization and an end to the Korean War.

Trump expressed hope that the summit would be good for world peace but also for the dictatorship.

“We think North Korea will be a tremendous place in a very short period of time,” he said.

He added that the North Korean government was “working very well” with the U.S. and said: “so far so good.” – READ MORE

