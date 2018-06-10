Vice President Pence Visits Wounded Warriors At Walter Reed — These Touching Pictures Say It All

Vice President Pence visited wounded veterans recovering at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday.

Always an honor to spend time with our heroes recovering at @WRBethesda. Thanks also to the great medical team who give America’s best to America’s best every day. pic.twitter.com/MvmyNGRnz0 — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) June 8, 2018

“Always an honor to spend time with our heroes recovering at @WRBethesda,” wrote Pence. “Thanks also to the great medical team who give America’s best to America’s best every day.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1