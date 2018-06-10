True Pundit

Vice President Pence Visits Wounded Warriors At Walter Reed — These Touching Pictures Say It All

Posted on
Vice President Pence visited wounded veterans recovering at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday.

“Always an honor to spend time with our heroes recovering at @WRBethesda,” wrote Pence. “Thanks also to the great medical team who give America’s best to America’s best every day.”  – READ MORE

Pure class...

