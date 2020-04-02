Trump Warns Iran It Will Pay a ‘Very Heavy Price’ If It Carries out Attack on US Soldiers

President Donald Trump says that Iran, or its proxies, is planning a “sneak attack on U.S. troops.”

In a tweet on Wednesday afternoon, Trump warned Iran against such an attack.

“Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S. troops and/or assets in Iraq. If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!”

According to Fox News, intelligence officials believe that Iranian proxies were plotting an attack. Additionally, they said Trump's tweet was an attempt to signal Iranian leaders to pressure their proxies to back off of an attack.

