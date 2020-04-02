Democrats Create Select Committee to Investigate Trump’s Coronavirus Response

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday announced a new select House committee to review the Trump administration’s response to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to probing the Trump administration’s response efforts, the panel will review the management of the $2 trillion economic relief package, which is aimed at easing the financial strain caused by the outbreak. As part of the package, the government has set up a $500 billion corporate liquidity fund and will provide $377 billion in small business aide.

The committee will “examine all aspects of the federal response to the coronavirus and ensure the taxpayer’s dollars are being wisely and efficiently spent,” the speaker told reporters on a conference call.

“The panel will root out waste, fraud, and abuse; it will protect against price-gauging, profiteering, and political favoritism,” the speaker continued. “We need transparency and accountability.”

“Where there’s money there’s also frequently mischief,” she added.

The panel will be chaired by House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC).

The development comes after House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) announced that he will introduce legislation to create a “nonpartisan” commission to examine the government’s response to the coronavirus crisis. – READ MORE

