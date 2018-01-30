As Trump Walked Out The Door, Reporter Shouts About Chuck Schumer — POTUS Only Needed Two Words (VIDEO)

The president and vice president attended the swearing in ceremony for Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar Monday afternoon, after which POTUS managed to land a shot on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

During the event, Trump commented on the importance of HHS and complimenting his new pick for the position. Trump’s last HHS secretary, Tom Price, resigned after a scandal involving his usage of a private aircraft for travel.

After the event, Trump was asked about his upcoming State of the Union remarks. – READ MORE

On Thursday, the White House announced that it would include “Dreamers” in its immigration compromise.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) decided to comment on the revelation.

While @realDonaldTrump finally acknowledged that the Dreamers should be allowed to stay here and become citizens, he uses them as a tool to tear apart our legal immigration system and adopt the wish list that anti-immigration hardliners have advocated for for years. 2/2 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 26, 2018

Schumer’s comments come even after Trump told CNBC that he is “willing” to work with Democrats on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to get an immigration deal passed.

Actually @SenSchumer America's legal immigration system has been torn apart for decades by Washington politicians like yourself who prefer open borders & sanctuary cities over law & order and popular, common sense reforms https://t.co/dNBEn31BoK — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 26, 2018

According to a Harvard-Harris poll, when the government shut down over DACA, most Americans disagreed with the decision. In addition, the majority of Americans prefer a merit-based immigration system. – READ MORE