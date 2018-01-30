True Pundit

Politics TV

As Trump Walked Out The Door, Reporter Shouts About Chuck Schumer — POTUS Only Needed Two Words (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

The president and vice president attended the swearing in ceremony for Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar Monday afternoon, after which POTUS managed to land a shot on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

During the event, Trump commented on the importance of HHS and complimenting his new pick for the position. Trump’s last HHS secretary, Tom Price, resigned after a scandal involving his usage of a private aircraft for travel.

After the event, Trump was asked about his upcoming State of the Union remarks. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

On Thursday, the White House announced that it would include “Dreamers” in its immigration compromise.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) decided to comment on the revelation.

Schumer’s comments come even after Trump told CNBC that he is “willing” to work with Democrats on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to get an immigration deal passed.

According to a Harvard-Harris poll, when the government shut down over DACA, most Americans disagreed with the decision. In addition, the majority of Americans prefer a merit-based immigration system. – READ MORE

As Trump Walked Out The Door, Reporter Shouts About Chuck Schumer -- POTUS Only Needed Two Words
As Trump Walked Out The Door, Reporter Shouts About Chuck Schumer -- POTUS Only Needed Two Words

The president and vice president attended the swearing in ceremony for Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar Monday afternoon, after which POTUS managed to land a shot on Senate Minority Leade
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: