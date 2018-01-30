Ari Fleischer: Democrats on CNN ‘free to speak,’ Republicans will ‘always be interrupted’

CNN morning anchor Chris Cuomo invited Ari Fleischer on his program Monday morning after the former Republican White House press secretary accused the show of being hostile to President Trump.

Fleischer had tweeted that he had been watching CNN’s morning programming and saw that it was unfair to Republicans and Trump.

I’ve been watching CNN’s morning show recently. It seems to have two main topics. 1) What did Trump/GOP do wrong? 2) How bad is the collusion story for Donald Trump. If you’re a Democrat guest , you’re free to speak. If you’re a Republican, you’ll always be interrupted. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 29, 2018

“I’ve been watching CNN’s morning show recently,” Fleischer said. “It seems to have two main topics. 1) What did Trump/GOP do wrong? 2) How bad is the collusion story for Donald Trump. If you’re a Democrat guest, you’re free to speak. If you’re a Republican, you’ll always be interrupted.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

On Friday a Middle East regional CNN network reported that American Sniper Chris Kyle had been killed while embedded with US-backed Kurdish forces in Syria by invading Turkish troops, and the story went viral. Or maybe they meant to say actor Bradley Cooper?

The only problem is that the identified US soldier purported to be featured in a photo circulating on social media which is the basis of CNN Turk’s story was actually none other than “American Sniper” actor Bradley Cooper. That’s right, as one classic and sadly all too literally serious headline from Newsweek reads – CNN Turkey Reports ‘American Sniper’ Bradley Cooper Killed In Syria, U.S. Military Denies.

And yes, the Pentagon was forced to issue a quick and urgent denial of the story through US Coalition spokesman Colonel Ryan Dillon, who said Friday: “Reports of two US-Coalition members killed in Afrin are FALSE. Completely UNTRUE.”

According to Newsweek, the fake story began circulating when a pro-YPG account called “Bird Person” tweeted the following on Thursday:

Eski Amerikan özel kuvvetleri askeri YPG'li Zana Rizgar kod adlı Eddie Bragdon Efrîn Buseya dağında yaşanan çatışma esnasında yaşamını yitirdi yolun yolumuza ışık tutacak Şehid Namirin#TwitterKurds #YPG pic.twitter.com/YIFGei8gnQ — Bird Person (@horointuccari) January 25, 2018

Newsweek: “In what’s believed to be the original claim, an account supportive of the Kurdish YPG reported the death of U.S. Special Forces member Eddie Bragdon, a.k.a. Zana Rizgar, instead of the actual individual pictured: U.S. actor Bradley Cooper in the film ‘American Sniper.’ The user later claimed that the post was intended to be satirical and criticized Turkish media for picking it up literally.” – READ MORE