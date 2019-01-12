Trump Visits Border in Texas, Calls Out Dems for ‘Agenda’ That ‘Hurts All American Families’

President Donald Trump visited the southern border in Texas on Thursday to talk with officials about the migrant crisis amid the ongoing partial government shutdown.

“The government shut down because the Democrats won’t fund border security,” Trump said in McAllen, Texas.

“Their open borders agenda hurts all American families, including millions of legal immigrants throughout our nation. In the last two years alone, our courageous [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] officers, many of whom are with us, arrested criminal aliens charged with or convicted of 100,000 assaults — that’s the last year, 30,000 sex crimes and 4,000 violent killings.”

Trump has fought to get funding for his proposed security wall along the southern border.

He argued that the need for a wall is dire during a roundtable discussion with border patrol agents and other officials from a border patrol station in McAllen, Texas, on Thursday.

He also began touring the southern border with officials immediately following the discussion.- READ MORE