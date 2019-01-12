California church draws backlash for sign: ‘Bruce Jenner is still a man’

A Northern California church sparked outrage over a sign that read: “Bruce Jenner is still a man. Homosexuality is still sin. The culture may change. The Bible does not.”

Caitlyn Jenner is formerly known as Bruce and revealed in 2015 that she is transgender and has become a woman.

The church, Trinity Bible Presbyterian Church, is located in Lake Shastina, Calif., which is about an hours’ drive from the Oregon border.

Protesters gathered in front of the church on Sunday to denounce what they called “hate and slander” and to “show our love and support for the LGBT community,” according to a Facebook page that organized the event.- READ MORE