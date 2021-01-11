Trump tweets from other gov’t accounts after being banned — Twitter deletes them and restricts the accounts

President Donald Trump attempted to tweet from other government accounts after he was banned from the social media platform, but Twitter deleted the messages and rushed to restrict the accounts.

The president was banned permanently from Twitter on Friday after the company said that there were further plans for political violence being planned by his supporters.

He tried to use the official @POTUS account and the @WhiteHouse social media account to send out a message to his followers.

“As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me — and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me,” he tweeted.

“Twitter may be a private company, but without the government’s gift of Section 230 they would not exist for long.I predicted this would happen. We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in their future. We will not be SILENCED! Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH,” he added.- READ MORE

