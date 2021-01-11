Mexican President AMLO Condemns Twitter, Facebook for Censoring Donald Trump

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador condemned the social media Masters of the Universe for censoring the accounts of President Donald Trump.

“I don’t like anybody being censored or taking away from the the right to post a message on Twitter or Face(book). I don’t agree with that, I don’t accept that,” said López Obrador, according to a report by the Associated Press on Thursday.

“How can you censor someone: ‘Let’s see, I, as the judge of the Holy Inquisition, will punish you because I think what you’re saying is harmful,’” added Mexico’s president. “Where is the law, where is the regulation, what are the norms? This is an issue of government, this is not an issue for private companies.”

Presidential spokesman Jesús Ramírez added that “Facebook’s decision to silence the current leader of the United States calls for a debate on freedom of expression, the free exchange of information on the web, democracy and the role of the companies that administer (social) networks.” – READ MORE

