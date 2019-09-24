Trump turns impeachment threat into fundraiser

Congressional Democrats are ramping up efforts to impeach President Trump, and he’s using it to raise money for his re-election campaign.

Trump sent out a fundraising email this afternoon, urging supporters to join an “Official Impeachment Defense Task Force.”

“This task force will be made up of only President Trump’s most LOYAL supporters, the ones committed to fighting for him, re-electing him, and taking back the House,” the email reads.

“House Democrats are holding a meeting at 4 PM EDT today to discuss their Impeachment plans and the President wants us to send him a list of every Patriot who stands with him before the meeting.” – READ MORE