Trump Trolls Greta Thunberg; Greta Swipes Back

On Monday, climate change activist Greta Thunberg gave a much-publicized speech in front of the United Nations in which she chastised world leaders for supposedly bringing us to “the beginning of a mass extinction.”

While Thunberg’s alarmist speech was widely praised by the Left, it was met with widespread backlash from the Right. Many critics blasted the use of children as “human shields” in political debates and condemned the climate fear-mongering that has so clearly terrified the 16-year-old — who has been formally diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome coupled with high-functioning autism and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) — as a form of “child abuse.”

As The Daily Wire reported, among those on the Right who responded to Thunberg was President Trump, who issued a trolling tweet referencing the young activist Monday night.

“She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” Trump wrote in a tweet dripping with sarcasm and linking to a video of her speech.

getting in social media fights with the youths is a dangerous game. the whole internet is their home court advantage https://t.co/R0qVDJXhqO — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) September 24, 2019

In apparent reponse, Thunberg changed her status on Twitter. "A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future," it now reads (screenshot from New York Times' reporter Astead Herndon below).