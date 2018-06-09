True Pundit

TRUMP TROLLS WORLD LEADERS: WILL SKIP OUT ON CLIMATE CHANGE PORTION OF G7 SUMMIT

Following a public spat with a couple of world leaders, President Donald Trump has opted to skip out early on the G7 meeting, missing the climate change and environment section of the event.

Trump has decided to depart the summit early a few hours early, leaving an aide to stand in his place during the climate change talks.

Trump’s decision is a result of heated exchange between him, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — mostly stemming from trade disagreements.

Deliberations leading up to G7 devolved further after Macron suggested G7 members would go on without the United States. A Twitter war of words quickly ensued. – READ MORE

