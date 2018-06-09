VIDEO: Bubble Headed-Bleach-Blonde MSNBC host: Melania and Ivanka Trump ‘Dead Inside’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace on Thursday questioned whether first lady Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump are “dead inside” during a discussion about what her panel called President Trump’s “misogynistic views.”

The MSNBC panel, which included Vanity Fair reporter Emily Jane Fox, discussed Giuliani’s comments and tied them to Trump’s comments about women.

“He may not have shared these views about these specific women,” Fox said. “But the way that the president talks about women and behaves towards women, it’s not so out of line with what Rudy Giuliani said, and, what he said about Stormy Daniels was disgusting, gave me a pit in my stomach from the second I woke up this morning, but my first reaction was, this is so disrespectful to the first lady.” – READ MORE

