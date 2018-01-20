Trump trolls Women’s March by casting protests as celebration of strong economy

President Trump, in a deft exercise of tweet-trolling, cheered on the Women’s March Saturday, urging participants to turn out in big numbers to celebrate a strong economy and low unemployment rate for women.

With the presidential tongue firmly implanted in cheek, he brushed aside the decidedly anti-Trump flavor of the marches and the anti-Trump signs that ranged from the humorous to the profane.

Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March. Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

From his twitter perch, Trump took a rosy posture toward the marches: “Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March,” he tweeted. “Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years!” – READ MORE

A group of Ohio voters sat down with CNN’s Martin Savage in a segment that aired Wednesday, and they praised President Donald Trump’s first year in office.

The panel of Democrats, who crossed over to vote Republican in 2016, faced questions about a variety of topics involving Trump and his administration. They all live in Youngstown, Ohio, but they have different occupations and backgrounds.

“We’re one year in,” Savage said. “How’s he doing?”

“Fantastic,” ironworker Rick Green said. – READ MORE

Overconfident Democrats who expect to easily retake the House and perhaps even the Senate from Republicans in the upcoming 2018 election might want to check themselves before they wreck themselves.

Why? Because a new poll conducted by SurveyMonkey on behalf of The New York Times found that both Republicans and Democrats are beginning to warm to the GOP tax reform bill signed by President Donald Trump last month.

And not just by a minor amount either.

“(S)upport for the law has grown significantly over the past month, and more Americans believe that they will receive a tax cut,” the Times explained.

When Trump signed the law in December, only 37 percent of Americans approved of it. As of January that number now stands at 46 percent, meaning support has spiked by a signifcant 9 percent.

Moreover, whereas only 8 percent of Democrats approved of the bill in December, 13 percent approve of it now. Similarly, 86 percent of Republicans now approve of the bill, though only 79 previously approved of it. – READ MORE

Donald Trump lifted the Dow Jones industrial average in his first year in office more than any other president since Franklin Roosevelt.

The Dow has surged more than 31 percent since Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017. That marks the index’s best performance during a president’s first year since Roosevelt. The Dow skyrocketed 96.5 percent during Roosevelt’s first year in office.

“This is all about policy,” said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird. “You’ve got lower taxes, less regulation and confidence in the economy is high. Things are firing on all cylinders.”

Trump quickly moved to cut regulations enacted by previous administrations. He also successfully pushed to overhaul the U.S. tax code. That revamp included slashing the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent.

The president made it to the White House saying he would “put America first.” Since taking office, Trump has pushed to have companies bring back jobs to the U.S. and has said repeatedly said his policies would help to accomplish this. – READ MORE

The U.S. stock market has added nearly $6.9 trillion in market cap since President Donald Trump was elected, already close to half of what was added in all eight years of President Barack Obama‘s tenure.

The market cap, based on the Russell 3000, surpassed $30 trillion for the first time last week and was at $30.6 trillion Thursday, according to Bespoke.

“I think the performance in the first year has exceeded almost everybody’s expectations,” said Paul Hickey, co-founder of Bespoke. Hickey uses the Russell 3000 to measure overall market cap, since it represents about 98 percent of all U.S. stocks.

When Trump was elected, stocks rose out of the gate after an initial late-night collapse in futures prices. After that, the market rewarded stocks and sectors that would benefit from the “Trump trade” and Trump’s pro-growth policies.

The Trump trade occasionally stalled out when it looked as though tax reform was unlikely, but since the legislation began seriously moving forward and finally became law at the end of last year, the market has been on a tear. The S&P 500 has added 4.6 percent just since the start of this year, after last year’s near 20 percent move. – READ MORE