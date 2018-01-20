Politics
Debbie Wasserman Schultz Prowls for Discount During Government Shutdown; Heads to Walmart
Maybe she’s just doing back-to-prison shopping for the Awans.
But Wassermann Schultz is on the prowl for a discount. From the photo it appears she might be coupon clipping, asking a Walmart associate to help her with a pricing dilemma.
What could the good Congresswoman be purchasing?
The possibilities are endless.
What aisle are the files and cake batter?
Do you sell international passports here?
In that Walmart-blue blazer, Wasserman looks like she is ready to change careers to a field she is more qualified for.