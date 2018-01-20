Debbie Wasserman Schultz Prowls for Discount During Government Shutdown; Heads to Walmart

Maybe she’s just doing back-to-prison shopping for the Awans.

But Wassermann Schultz is on the prowl for a discount. From the photo it appears she might be coupon clipping, asking a Walmart associate to help her with a pricing dilemma.

What could the good Congresswoman be purchasing?

The possibilities are endless.

What aisle are the files and cake batter?

Do you sell international passports here?

In that Walmart-blue blazer, Wasserman looks like she is ready to change careers to a field she is more qualified for.

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *