Trump Tower ‘well built,’ but lacks sprinklers on upper floors, FDNY commissioner says

When President Donald Trump expressed thanks via Twitter to New York City firefighters following Saturday’s deadly fire at Trump Tower, he mentioned the fire was “very confined” because the tower was a “well built building.”

New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro confirmed as much afterward, when talking with reporters after blaze, which killed a 67-year-old resident of a 50th floor apartment.

“It’s a well-built building,” Nigro said.

The cause of the late afternoon fire was still being investigated, but Nigro noted that the apartment belonging to art dealer Todd Brassner, who later died in a hospital, was “virtually entirely on fire,” when city firefighters arrived.

Nigro noted that the upper “residence floors” of the 58-story building, which opened in 1983, lack fire sprinklers. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1