Dem Running For Cruz’s Seat Apologizes After Appearing to Agree With Calling Cruz An ‘Asshole’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) appears to regret comments he made on HBO’s “Real Time” back in March. O’Rourke is the Democratic challenger to Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) seat, and has been on a fundraising spree lately that has some political pundits wondering if Texas could turn blue.

The segment started innocently enough with O’Rourke explaining to host Bill Maher why he doesn’t accept money from Political Action Committees (PACs):

“When you wonder why Congress is so dysfunctional, why it doesn’t represent the interests of the people it purports to serve, it’s because it’s so tied to the sources of money that are coming in. It’s those corporations. It’s why pharmaceutical prices continue to rise; it’s why we’re the least insured country in the developed world; it’s why we’re missing out on so many great opportunities to do the big, important, ambitious work before us.

And for Democrats especially, it’s not enough to decry Citizens United, and say that all this big money sloshing through the halls of Congress is bad, we’ve got a start walking the talk. So, in this campaign, we have out-raised Ted Cruz by well more than a million dollars without taking a dime from PACs. All people, human beings.” – READ MORE

