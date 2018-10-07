Trump touts support for Kavanaugh amid protests: ‘Big day for America!’

President Trump responded in real time to protests taking place around Capitol Hill on Saturday ahead of a vote to confirm his nominee Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

As images of scores of protesters massing near the Capitol and Supreme Court emerged on social media and television, Trump took to Twitter to tout those coming out in support of Kavanaugh, asserting that they were “gathering all over Capitol Hill.”

“It is a beautiful thing to see – and they are not paid professional protesters who are handed expensive signs. Big day for America!” Trump tweeted.

Women for Kavanaugh, and many others who support this very good man, are gathering all over Capitol Hill in preparation for a 3-5 P.M. VOTE. It is a beautiful thing to see – and they are not paid professional protesters who are handed expensive signs. Big day for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2018

Trump first contrasted those supporting Kavanaugh to those protesting his nomination on Friday, claiming without evidence that protesters were “paid professionals.” – READ MORE

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is hailing Saturday’s expected confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court as a major boost to Senate Republican candidates in next month’s midterm elections.

McConnell told The Hill he spoke with his top political advisers on Friday, who said the bitter fight over Kavanaugh, and what he has called a “shameless smear campaign” by Democrats, has revved up the GOP base in red states.

“I talked to a couple of my political advisers yesterday and this has been a shot in the arm for us going into the fall election because it underscores the importance of the Senate and our role in personnel, and of course the most important personnel decisions we make are the courts, and particularly the Supreme Court,” McConnell said in an interview Saturday.

“Our base is on fire,” he said, while predicting that expected votes against Kavanaugh by Democratic Sens. Joe Donnelly (Ind.), Heidi Heitkamp (N.D.), Claire McCaskill (Mo.) and Jon Tester (Mont.) will come back to bite them next month when they are up for reelection in states won by President Trump in 2016.

“I’m doubly upbeat after this Supreme Court fight, which has been like a shot of adrenaline in our campaigns,” he said. – READ MORE