Melania Trump on tweets: I’ve told my husband to put down the phone

First lady Melania Trump said Saturday that she doesn’t always agree with things her husband writes on Twitter, joking she has asked him before to put down his phone.

“I don’t always agree with what he tweets and I tell him that, I give him my honest opinion and honest advice,” Trump told reporters in Egypt during her tour of Africa, her first solo trip as first lady. “Sometimes he listens and sometimes he doesn’t.”

“I have my own voice and my opinions and it’s very important for me that I express what I feel,” she added.

When pressed if she was trying to “scare” President Trump into being more polite or sensitive, the first lady responded, “No, I tell him my opinions, what I believe, and in some of them maybe we don’t agree.”

“I’m not elected, he’s the president.”

When asked by reporters if she had ever requested that her husband to put his phone down, the first lady laughed and responded “yes.” – READ MORE

The U.S. first lady is visiting her third country during her five-day, four-country tour in Africa — and she is making the most of it as she danced alongside children and fed baby elephants.

This is Melania Trump’s first solo international trip as the first lady and she has visited Ghana, Malawi, and is now in Kenya — her last stop will be Egypt.

. @FLOTUS *dances* with the kids at Nest, entering the baby orphanage as they hold her hands and bring her inside pic.twitter.com/qWG8iNZsET — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) October 5, 2018

FLOTUS dances with orphans in Kenya pic.twitter.com/IhyHfMGtOJ — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) October 5, 2018

During her trip, she spent time with children at a hospital in Ghana and a school in Malawi — and now she is dancing hand-in-hand with children in Kenya.

The first lady visited and danced with the children at the Nest Orphanage in Limuru, Kenya. – READ MORE