Trump Torches 2020 Democrats on Immigration: ‘They Put Foreign Citizens Before American Citizens’

President Donald Trump let loose on 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls for their stance on immigration.

During Thursday’s rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, the president tackled Democrats for pushing plans that he doesn’t see will help the immigration situation at the U.S.-Mexico border — which has been overwhelmed by the flow of migrants, already exceeding the total number of apprehensions this fiscal year in comparison to the total fiscal year of 2018.

He called the “greatest betrayal” by Democrats is “their support for open borders.”

“Democrat lawmakers care more about illegal aliens than they care about their own constituents,” Trump told the crowd. “They put foreign citizens before American citizens. We’re not going to do that.”

The president also noted that his proposal to shift to a merit-based system would fix an “immigration system that’s totally broken.” – READ MORE