BORDER WAR: Cartel enforcers brandish anti-aircraft guns, military body armor in shock hostage video

A new video posted to YouTube is offering an eye-opening look at the folks who truly control the U.S.-Mexico border, and they’re some bad hombres.

“These sicarios are with Gente Nueva, ‘The New People,’” intelligence consultant Jaeson Jones posted to Twitter. “Focus on the helmets, belt-fed weapons, 50cal. Rifle, & body armor these sicarios are wearing. Gente Nueva operates in the city of Juarez across from El Paso, Texas.”

TRIPWIRES & TRIGGERS–VIDEO-These sicarios are with Gente Nueva, “The New People”. Focus on the helmets, belt-fed weapons, 50cal. rifle, & body armor these sicarios are wearing. Gente Nueva operates in the city of Juarez across from El Paso, Texas.https://t.co/dEUZ5dVi3e — Jaeson Jones (@jaeson_jones) August 2, 2019

The post features a video uploaded to YouTube by Mario Quintana with a Spanish title that roughly translates to “The poster of the new people and the state of Chihuahua.” The new people, Gente Nueva, is the heavily armed enforcement arm of the Sinaloa Cartel, El Chapo’s criminal enterprise.

The footage begins with several minutes of text on a black background explaining the group’s brutal and bloody reign, before cutting to video of 10 Gente Nueva fully decked out and ready for war, surrounding a blindfolded man with his hands cuffed behind his back. – READ MORE