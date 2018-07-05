Trump To Roll Back Obama-Era Affirmative Action Guidelines After Harvard Discrimination Case

President Trump is seeking to end extreme affirmative-action guidelines promoted by Obama-era policies that encourage colleges to consider an applicant’s race in the quest for greater diversity, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The decision is a response to a DOJ investigation of allegations that Harvard University holds Asian Americans to higher admission standards. The Obama administration had the chance to investigate the case, but it dismissed the complaint.

Documents produced from 2011 to 2016 by the Obama administration downplay the difficulty established in law to implement affirmative action, and Obama’s policies go beyond what the Supreme Court has allowed regarding race, education, and the promotion of diversity, the Trump administration asserts.

“The action to rescind the documents is likely to escalate a long-running national debate over the role of race in college admissions,” Michelle Hackman of the WSJ writes, “an issue the U.S. Supreme Court has revisited on several occasions since the 1970s.”

In their “Guidance on the Voluntary Use of Race to Achieve Diversity in Postsecondary Education,” the Obama Justice and Education Departments advised colleges on the application of Supreme Court rulings to their admission programs. – READ MORE

