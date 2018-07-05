Black Lives Matter Activist Shaun King: ‘The 4th of July Has Always Been a Sham. Always.

Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King, a leading voice on the left, declared on Twitter Wednesday: “The 4th of July was [sic] always been a sham. Always.”

Frederick Douglass was a prophet. Every single word of this is as true today as it was over 150 years ago. Read it all. The 4th of July was always been a sham. Always. pic.twitter.com/eaU4tIj8RR — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) July 4, 2018

But King left out the rest of the speech, which is available, in full, online.

Douglass began by praising the founding of the United States:

The 4th of July is the first great fact in your nation’s history — the very ring-bolt in the chain of your yet undeveloped destiny.

Pride and patriotism, not less than gratitude, prompt you to celebrate and to hold it in perpetual remembrance. I have said that the Declaration of Independence is the ring-bolt to the chain of your nation’s destiny; so, indeed, I regard it. The principles contained in that instrument are saving principles. Stand by those principles, be true to them on all occasions, in all places, against all foes, and at whatever cost.

Fellow Citizens, I am not wanting in respect for the fathers of this republic. The signers of the Declaration of Independence were brave men. They were great men too — great enough to give fame to a great age. It does not often happen to a nation to raise, at one time, such a number of truly great men. The point from which I am compelled to view them is not, certainly, the most favorable; and yet I cannot contemplate their great deeds with less than admiration. They were statesmen, patriots and heroes, and for the good they did, and the principles they contended for, I will unite with you to honor their memory. – READ MORE

