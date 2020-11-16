Trump To Enact Series Of ‘Hardline’ Policies Going After Communist China In Final Weeks Of Administration: Report

President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to enact a series of hardline policies going after communist China during the final weeks of his administration.

Part of Trump’s goal is to “make it politically untenable for the Biden administration to change course” on the policies “as China acts aggressively from India to Hong Kong to Taiwan, and the pandemic triggers a second global wave of shutdowns,” Axios reported.

National Security Council spokesperson John Ullyot told Axios: “Unless Beijing reverses course and becomes a responsible player on the global stage, future U.S. presidents will find it politically suicidal to reverse President Trump’s historic actions.”

The administration plans to take additional actions against Chinese companies and government entities for a variety of human rights violations and matters involving U.S. national security. The report said to watch out for Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe to explain China’s criminal activity inside the U.S. to the American public in the near future.

DNI senior adviser Cliff Sims said, “Director Ratcliffe will continue playing a leading role, in coordination with other national security principals, in delivering a necessary mindset shift from the Cold War and post-9/11 counterterrorism eras to a focus on great power competition with an adversarial China.”- READ MORE

