Trump Law Firm Quits Pennsylvania Case After Project Lincoln ‘Cancel’ Campaign

A law firm representing the Trump campaign’s efforts to challenge the Pennsylvania election results gave notice late Thursday that they are withdrawing from one of the cases.

While no reason was given for the decision by Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP, Bloomberg notes that it was one of two law firms targeted by the Lincoln Project – a group of ‘never-Trump’ Republicans devoted to removing Trump from office.

On Tuesday, the group encouraged people to join LinkedIn and target individual employees of Porter Wright and another law firm, Jones Day, and “Ask them how they can work for an organization trying to overturn the will of the American people.”

Defend your democracy: 1. Created a LinkedIn account.

2. Message someone who works at @JonesDay or @PorterWright.

3. Ask them how they can work for an organization trying to overturn the will of the American people. https://t.co/Q3NR5xM4tjhttps://t.co/65DOcAUHYb — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 10, 2020

People responded with screenshots of the law firm employees they harassed–

