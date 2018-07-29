Politics TV
Trump to Americans: ‘You Are the Ones’. Quite a Contrast to Obama ‘We Are the Ones’ Declaration (VIDEO)
This is a highly produced video by the White House of President Trump’s appearance Thursday at a newly reopened steel plant in Granite City, Illinois.
It shows him repeating the phrase “You are the ones,” as in, “You are the ones that are making American great again.”
Which seems to me to be a conscious effort to contrast with Barack Obama’s famously self-glorifying, “We are the ones we’ve been waiting for.”
The man, identified as Tony, said he was a third-generation steelworker who had been laid off two-and-a-half years ago.
He said he found other work, but he was forced to work 70 to 80-hour weeks just to make ends meet.
Now that he’s got his job at the mill back, he said he can make a living with a 40-hour week and spend more time with his family.
When he was asked what it means to his family and friends to know that he’s back at work at the mill, he wiped away tears and replied, “That we’ve got a way of life.”
“It’s just nice to know that we’ve got someone fighting for us to keep our jobs. It was rough for a lot of us,” Tony said. – READ MORE