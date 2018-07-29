Trump to Americans: ‘You Are the Ones’. Quite a Contrast to Obama ‘We Are the Ones’ Declaration (VIDEO)

This is a highly produced video by the White House of President Trump’s appearance Thursday at a newly reopened steel plant in Granite City, Illinois.

It shows him repeating the phrase “You are the ones,” as in, “You are the ones that are making American great again.”

Which seems to me to be a conscious effort to contrast with Barack Obama’s famously self-glorifying, “We are the ones we’ve been waiting for.”

